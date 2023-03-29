US Markets
Fidelity National title insurer settles New York attorney general 'no poach' claims

March 29, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF.N will pay $3.5 million to resolve New York Attorney General Letitia James' claims that the largest U.S. title insurer illegally conspired with rivals not to solicit each other's employees.

James said on Wednesday that Fidelity also agreed to end any existing "no-poach" agreements, and cooperate with her probe into the industry.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

