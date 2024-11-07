Fidelity National raises quarterly dividend 4% to 50c from 48c per share

News & Insights

Fidelity National (FNF) Financial announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend of 4% to 50c per common share from the previous quarterly cash dividend of 48c per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31 to stockholders of record as of December 17.

