Fidelity National Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Increasing Expenses

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The bottom line advanced 20% year over year.

Revenues amounted to $2.8 billion, which improved 8.2% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.6%.

The quarterly earnings were affected by the rising cost of revenues and higher selling, general and administrative expenses. The downside was partially offset by strong performances in the Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions segments, supported by robust recurring revenues.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Quote

FIS’ Q4 Performance

The cost of revenues increased 7% year over year to $1.7 billion in the quarter under review. SG&A expenses of $549 million rose 13.7% year over year. Net interest expenses of $88 million increased 31.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion, which rose 7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 36 basis points (bps) to 42.5% compared to the prior-year period, mainly due to higher corporate expenses.

Full-Year Update of FIS

Adjusted 2025 EPS improved 6.7% from a year ago to $5.57. Total revenues rose 5.4% to $10.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.7% year over year to $4.3 billion.

Q4 Segmental Update of Fidelity National

Revenues from the Banking Solutions unit totaled $1.9 billion, which grew 9% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The segment’s results were aided by higher recurring revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 132 bps year over year to 43.9%, supported by cost management and a favorable revenue mix.

The Capital Market Solutions segment’s revenues advanced 8% year over year to $883 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Strong recurring revenue growth benefited the metric. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 57.4% improved 227 bps year over year.

The Corporate and Other segment recorded revenues of $63 million in the quarter under review, which increased 3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $130 million.

Financial Update (As of Dec. 31, 2025)

Fidelity National exited 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $599 million, which decreased from $834 million at 2024-end. Total assets of $33.5 billion declined from $33.8 billion at the end of 2024.

Long-term debt, excluding the current portion, amounted to $9.1 billion, down from $9.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. The current portion of long-term debt totaled $1.3 billion. Short-term borrowings totaled $2.7 billion at the end of 2025.

Total equity of $13.9 billion dropped from $15.7 billion at the end of 2024.

Fidelity National Financial generated $2.6 billion in net cash from operations, representing a 19.9% year-over-year increase. Adjusted free cash flow totaled $2.2 billion, up 18% year over year.

Share Repurchase & Dividend Update

Fidelity National Information Services bought back $291 million of shares in Q4 2025. For the full year, the company returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through $1.3 billion in buybacks and $847 million in dividends.

On Jan. 29, 2026, the board raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to 44 cents per share.

1Q26 View

Management forecasts revenues between $3.27 billion and $3.29 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $1,275-$1,290 million. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be between $1.26 and $1.30.

FIS’ 2026 Guidance

Revenues are expected to be in the range of $13.77-$13.85 billion for 2026, indicating 30-31% adjusted revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $5.8 billion and $5.86 billion in 2026, up from $4.3 billion in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 42.1-42.3%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $6.22 and $6.32, which implies significant growth from $5.57 in 2025.

Free Cash Flow is projected to be between $2.05 billion and $2.15 billion.

FIS’ Zacks Rank

Fidelity National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the business services space, including Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa Inc. V and Global Payments Inc. GPN, have reported their financial results for the December quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

Mastercard reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The bottom line improved 25% year over year. The quarterly results were aided by growing cross-border volumes, an increase in switched transactions and solid growth in value-added services revenues. The upside was partly offset by MA’s elevated operating expenses due to acquisitions and administrative costs.

Visa reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The bottom line increased 15% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from higher payments and cross-border volumes. Resilient consumer spending remains a tailwind. The upside was partly offset by V’s increased operating expenses and lower-than-expected processed transactions.

Global Payments reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.18, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 12% year over year. Adjusted net revenues improved 1.4% year over year to $2.3 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by a whisker. GPN’s quarterly earnings benefited from growing strength in the Merchant Solutions business. The positives were partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.