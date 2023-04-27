News & Insights

Fidelity National Q1 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Raises Full-year Outlook; Stock Up 5% - Update

April 27, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

For the full year, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) has raised its outlook. The stock is up more than 5% in pre-market to trade at $57.85. It had closed at $54.84, down 0.80% on Wednesday.

It currently sees adjusted EPS in the range of $5.76 - $6.06, compared with prior outlook of $5.70 - $6.00.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.85 per share.

Revenue for the year is now expected in the range of $14.285 billion - $14.535 billion, up from previous outlook of $14.200 billion- $14.450 billion. The consenus estimate stands at $14.4 billion.

For the second quarter, FIS expects revenue in the range of $3.675 billion - $3.725 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.45 - $1.50.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

For the first quarter, Fidelity revealed a profit that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $140 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $767 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.510 billion from $3.492 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.2 -Revenue (Q1): $3.510 Bln vs. $3.492 Bln last year.

