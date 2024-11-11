Fidelity National price target raised to $70 from $64 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Fidelity National (FNF) to $70 from $64 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results positions Fidelity National for growth in 2025, though the firm is also trimming its 2024 GAAP EPS view by 8c to $4.47 given the underperformance in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Decelerating Title order trends in the near term could pressure results, but the firm anticipates improvement in metrics through 2024 helping the company generate positive results, Truist added.

