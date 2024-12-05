Fidelity National management to meet virtually with Truist

Virtual Meeting to be held on December 11 hosted by Truist.
- Fidelity National price target raised to $70 from $64 at Truist
- Fidelity National Financial Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Fidelity National raises quarterly dividend 4% to 50c from 48c per share
- Fidelity National reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.30, consensus $1.39
