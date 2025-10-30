Fidelity National Information Services (XTRA:ZGY) Price Target Decreased by 42.32% to 73.23

The average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services (XTRA:ZGY) has been revised to 73,23 € / share. This is a decrease of 42.32% from the prior estimate of 126,95 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56,58 € to a high of 84,16 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.45% from the latest reported closing price of 51,05 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGY is 0.30%, an increase of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 656,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 54,783K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,878K shares , representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,274K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,948K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,965K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 6.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,776K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,515K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,916K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,713K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 1.56% over the last quarter.

