Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS) Price Target Decreased by 15.71% to 57.93

The average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS) has been revised to € 57,93 / share. This is a decrease of 15.71% from the prior estimate of € 68,73 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 40,19 to a high of € 79,89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.60% from the latest reported closing price of € 38,47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 768 owner(s) or 43.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNIS is 0.12%, an increase of 56.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.56% to 498,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 49,113K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,105K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,055K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,046K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,130K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,957K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,386K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,374K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,197K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,682K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 2.84% over the last quarter.

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