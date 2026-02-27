Markets
Fidelity National Information Services Shares Slide 22.5% Below Goldstein's Purchase Price

February 27, 2026

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on January 15, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Director, Jeffrey A. Goldstein, invested $60,327.51 into 941 shares of FIS, for a cost per share of $64.11. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) and achieve a cost basis 22.5% cheaper than Goldstein, with shares changing hands as low as $49.67 per share. Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.1578 per share, with $82.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FIS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/15/2025 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 889 $67.66 $60,149.74
01/15/2026 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 941 $64.11 $60,327.51

The current annualized dividend paid by Fidelity National Information Services Inc is $1.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/10/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FIS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FIS+Dividend+History+Chart

