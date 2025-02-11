Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $304 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $754 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $2.599 billion from $2.512 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $304 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.599 Bln vs. $2.512 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,485 - $2,510 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.