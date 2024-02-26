Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $64 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $558 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.51 billion from $2.53 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $64 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,430 - $2,455 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.