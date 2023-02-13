Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):

Earnings: -$17.37 billion in Q4 vs. $291 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$29.28 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.70 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q4 vs. $3.67 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,375 - $3,425 Mln

