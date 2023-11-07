Fidelity National Information Services Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $260 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $982 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.49 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $260 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $14,600 -$14,650 Mln

