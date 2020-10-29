Fidelity National Information Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $20 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $887 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $3.20 billion from $2.82 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $887 Mln. vs. $751 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $3.20 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.

