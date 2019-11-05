Fidelity National Information Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):

-Earnings: $154 million in Q3 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q3 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $751 million or $1.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.35 per share -Revenue: $2.82 billion in Q3 vs. $2.08 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,295 - $3,335 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.47 - $5.56 Full year revenue guidance: $10,286 -$10,326 Mln

