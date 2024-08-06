Fidelity National Information Services Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $242 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $84 billion, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $754 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $2.489 billion from $2.424 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $242 Mln. vs. $84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.489 Bln vs. $2.424 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 - $1.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,555 - $2,570 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.03 - $5.11 Full year revenue guidance: $10,120-$10,170 Mln

