Fidelity National Information Services Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $77 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $706 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $2.532 billion from $2.468 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77 Mln. vs. $706 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.532 Bln vs. $2.468 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,560 - $2,585 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $5.80 Full year revenue guidance: $10,435 -$10,495 Mln

