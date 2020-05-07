Fidelity National Information Services Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $15 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.5% to $3.08 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $802 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

