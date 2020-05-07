Markets
FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $15 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.5% to $3.08 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $802 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular