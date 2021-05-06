Fidelity National Information Services Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):

-Earnings: -$373 million in Q1 vs. $15 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.60 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $814 million or $1.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.24 per share -Revenue: $3.22 billion in Q1 vs. $3.08 billion in the same period last year.

