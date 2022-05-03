Markets
Fidelity National Information Services Issues Q2, FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q1 results, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) said it expects second-quarter GAAP earnings in the range of $0.40 - $0.50 per share, and non-GAAP earnings of $1.72 - $1.75 per share, with revenue between $3.65 billion and $3.69 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

For the fiscal year 2022, the company sees GAAP EPS of $2.10 - $2.50, and non-GAAP EPS of $7.25 - $7.37, with revenue between $14.8 billion and $14.9 billion. Wall Street analysts look for earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion for 2022.

