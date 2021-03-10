Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.43% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $142.84, representing a -8.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.73 and a 55.8% increase over the 52 week low of $91.68.

FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.28%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 18.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 5.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.