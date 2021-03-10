Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.43% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $142.84, representing a -8.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.73 and a 55.8% increase over the 52 week low of $91.68.
FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.28%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)
- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
- Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 18.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 5.44%.
