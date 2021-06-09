Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $144.53, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $144.53, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.73 and a 20.27% increase over the 52 week low of $120.17.

FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.79%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

ETF Series Solutions (ACIO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEND with an increase of 11.21% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 5.91%.

