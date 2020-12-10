Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $147.77, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $147.77, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.21 and a 61.18% increase over the 52 week low of $91.68.

FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.18. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.31%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

ETF Series Solutions (ACIO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 27.19% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 5.24%.

