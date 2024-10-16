Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Fidelity National Information Services is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 312 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidelity National Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS' full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FIS has returned about 48.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 17.9%. This shows that Fidelity National Information Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Trane Technologies (TT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 63%.

For Trane Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fidelity National Information Services is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.9% this year, meaning that FIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Trane Technologies falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 167 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +34.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fidelity National Information Services and Trane Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.