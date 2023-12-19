Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) standing at $59.92, reflecting a -0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the banking and payment technologies company had gained 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 7.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fidelity National Information Services in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 44.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.52 billion, indicating a 32.18% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $10.37 billion, which would represent changes of -47.07% and -28.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. Fidelity National Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.04. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.77 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that FIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

