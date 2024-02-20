Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) closed at $62.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Shares of the banking and payment technologies company witnessed a gain of 2.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fidelity National Information Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.95, marking a 44.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, down 32.16% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.97.

It's also important to note that FIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

