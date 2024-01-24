Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) ended the recent trading session at $61.06, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the banking and payment technologies company had gained 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fidelity National Information Services in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 44.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.52 billion, showing a 32.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.8% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.97, which means Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, FIS's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.