Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) closed the most recent trading day at $61.56, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the banking and payment technologies company had gained 14.27% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fidelity National Information Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.7 billion, down 0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

FIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.95 per share and revenue of $14.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.53% and -0.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fidelity National Information Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Fidelity National Information Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.93, which means Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FIS's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

