Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) closed the most recent trading day at $68.90, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

The the stock of banking and payment technologies company has risen by 13.57% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fidelity National Information Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.95, reflecting a 26.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.45 billion, down 30.23% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.63 per share and a revenue of $10.13 billion, representing changes of +37.39% and -17.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.2% higher. As of now, Fidelity National Information Services holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.75.

Also, we should mention that FIS has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

