Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) closed the most recent trading day at $56.12, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the banking and payment technologies company had gained 3.24% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Fidelity National Information Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, down 9.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.65 billion, up 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $14.6 billion, which would represent changes of -9.47% and +0.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Fidelity National Information Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.

Investors should also note that FIS has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

