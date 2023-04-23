Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.43%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 671,134K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is $80.81. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 43.58% from its latest reported closing price of $56.28.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is $15,229MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,139K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing an increase of 71.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 93.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,449K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing an increase of 70.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 94.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,384K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,880K shares, representing an increase of 68.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 87.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,714K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,221K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,844K shares, representing an increase of 62.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 116.44% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

