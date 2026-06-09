Fidelity National Information Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FIS)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FIS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.80 per share, with $82.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.08.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FIS makes up 3.81% of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FIS).
In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.
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Further FIS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.