Fidelity National Information Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FIS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/26, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $39.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when FIS shares open for trading on 6/11/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FIS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.80 per share, with $82.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.08.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FIS makes up 3.81% of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FIS).

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further FIS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.