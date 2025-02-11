FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS Earnings Results: $FIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS ($FIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share, beating estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $2,599,000,000, missing estimates of $2,657,635,038 by $-58,635,038.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS Insider Trading Activity

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS insiders have traded $FIS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LENORE D WILLIAMS (CEVP, Chief People Officer) sold 11,305 shares for an estimated $994,500

JEFFREY A GOLDSTEIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,327 shares for an estimated $111,303 and 0 sales.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of FIDELITY NATIONAL INFO SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

