Fidelity National (FNF) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

Fidelity National Financial FNF reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating income per share of $2.01, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60.8%. Also, the bottom line more than doubled year over year.



However, shares of the company dropped 7.3% in the last couple of trading sessions.



The quarter benefited from solid results at Title and F&G segment. However, expenses witnessed an increase.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of $3.8 billion increased about 60% year over year on the back of higher Title revenues and interest and investment income. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.9%.



Interest and investment income increased 47% to $359 million.



Total expense of $2.8 billion increased 22.8% year over year largely due to higher personnel costs and agent commissions.

Segment Results

Total revenues at Title increased 30.4% year over year to $3 billion. Direct premiums increased 29% and agency revenues improved 33%, %.and eEscrow title-related and other fees increased 21% year over year.



Adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7% expanded 640 bps year over year. The company continues to benefit from low interest rates driving sustained momentum in refinance volumes, strong purchase demand and the continued rebound in commercial real estate activity.



Refinance orders opened increased 90% while refinance orders closed increased 86%. Purchase orders opened increased 14% while purchase orders closed increased 18%. However, average fee per file of $2,116, declined 11% year over year.



Total revenues at F&G increased to $667 million. Total retail annuity sales of $1.3 billion increased 42% year over year while fixed indexed annuities (FIA) sales of $947 million increased 19%. Average assets under management (AAUM) of $27.9 billion increased from $27 billion in the third quarter driven by net new business asset flows

Financial Update

Fidelity National exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $37.7 billion, up increased more than six-fold from 2019 end. Notes and contracts payable were $2.6 billion, up more than three-fold from 2019 end.



Stockholders’ equity was $8.4 billion, up 55.2% from 2019 end.



In 2020, the company bought back $244 million worth shares.

Zacks Rank

Fidelity National currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results, The Travelers Companies TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and Progressive Corporation PGR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.