Fidelity National (FNF) Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise in all the three reported quarters of 2021.

Factors to Note

Premiums in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased on higher direct premium, agency premiums as well as escrow, title-related and other fees.



Being the nation’s largest title insurance and settlement services company, Fidelity National has a leading market share in the residential purchase, refinance, and commercial markets.



FNF is likely to have benefited from strong origination demand and continued rebound in commercial real estate activity in a still-low interest rate environment.



Higher order volumes are likely to have aided its commercial performance.



At F&G, Fidelity National is likely to have witnessed higher sales, given expanded distribution channel and enjoyed attractive spreads despite the low interest rate environment. Assets under management is expected to have benefited from solid retail annuity sales and F&G's interest in institutional markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.60, indicating a decrease of 20.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, down indicating a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have increased attributable to higher personnel costs and other expenses.



However, investments in technology, operations and automation are likely to have aided margin.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fidelity National this time around. The stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate is are pegged at $1.60. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Fidelity National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

