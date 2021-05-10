Fidelity National (FNF) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF reported first-quarter 2021 operating income per share of $1.56, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Further, the bottom line more than doubled on a year-over-year basis.

However, shares of the company dipped 0.1% on May 7.

Nevertheless, the company’s results gained on the back of growing revenues and strong performances across its Title and F&G segments. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues soared 92.3% year over year to of $3.1 billion in the quarter attributable to improved title and escrow revenues coupled with higher interest and investment income. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.

In the quarter under review, interest and investment income of $402 million increased to nearly eight-fold year over year.

Total expenses increased 38% year over year to $2.3 billion due to escalated personnel costs, agent commissions, other operating expenses, depreciation and amortization, claims loss expense and interest expense.

Segment Results

Total revenues at Title climbed 56.3% year over year to $2.5 billion. While direct title premiums improved 36.6% year over year to $746 million in the quarter, agency title premiums surged 44.5% year over year to $1.1 billion. Also, escrow, title-related and other fees of $745 million climbed 22.1% year over year in the quarter under review.

Adjusted pre-tax title margin came in at 19.9%, which expanded 550 basis points (bps) year over year. The segment benefited from the continued rebound of commercial revenues stemming from rise in total commercial orders closed.

On a daily basis, while refinance orders opened rose 15% year over year, refinance orders closed more than doubled year over year. Purchase orders opened and purchase orders closed advanced 18% and 21%, respectively, year over year on a daily basis. However, average fee per file for the quarter fell 13% year over year to $1,944 during the quarter.

Total revenues at F&G were $539 million during the quarter. Total retail annuity sales climbed 57% year over year to $1.6 billion, while fixed indexed annuities (FIA) sales of $1 billion grew 26% year over year in the quarter. The segment was aided by record quarterly levels achieved with fixed indexed annuity sales. Bank and broker dealer channel remains well-poised for growth, which also benefited the segment.

During the quarter, average assets under management (AUM) amounted to $29 billion, up 3.9% from the fourth-quarter 2020 figure attributable to net new business asset flows.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and investment portfolio of $38.4 billion, up 1.7% from 2020-end level. As of Mar 31, 2021, notes payable remained unchanged at $2.7 billion from the figure at 2020 end.

Stockholders’ equity of $8.2 billion slipped 2% from the figure as on Dec 31, 2020.

Capital Deployment

During the reported quarter, the company bought back shares worth $111.9 million.

Concurrent with first-quarter results, the company’s board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of 36 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid on Jun 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as on Jun 16.

