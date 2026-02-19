Fidelity National (FIS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, indicating an increase of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.74 billion, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fidelity National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' should come in at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' to come in at $874.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' reaching $44.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Recurring' stands at $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' will reach $810.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $731.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' to reach $479.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $453.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Fidelity National have experienced a change of -19.8% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

