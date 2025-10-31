Fidelity National (FIS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fidelity National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' should come in at $775.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' stands at $40.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Recurring' to reach $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' reaching $837.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $804.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' at $387.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $364.00 million.

Fidelity National shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

