Fidelity National (FIS) Q1 Earnings Top on Lower Expenses

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and our estimate of $1.17. However, the bottom line declined 12.2% year over year.

Revenues inched up 1% year over year to $3,510 million. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.1% and our estimate of $3,381.8 million. The organic revenue growth came in at 3% in the quarter under review.

The quarterly results benefited on the back of well-performing Banking and Capital Markets businesses. FIS’s Future Forward enterprise transaction program reaped results in the form of cash savings this quarter. A diversified client base and recurring revenue growth should support growth in the future.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Quote

Q1 Performance

The cost of revenues of $2,169 million slipped 3.3% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses also declined 3% year over year to $1,004 million in the first quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Fidelity National fell 4% year over year to $1,359 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.7% deteriorated 190 basis points (bps) year over year.

On a GAAP basis, FIS reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $140 million or a gain of 24 cents per share. Notably, earnings of $120 million or 20 cents per share were reported in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from Banking Solutions improved 2% year over year to $1,685 million in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and our estimate of $1,607.7. The organic revenue growth was 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.7% deteriorated 250 bps year over year due to the lower-margin revenue mix.

Merchant Solutions’ revenues were recorded at $1,105 million, which dipped 1% year over year. However, it beat the consensus mark by 3% and our estimate of $1,055.5 million. The organic revenue growth came in at 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated 350 bps year over year to 43.5% due to the lower-margin revenue mix.

Revenues from Capital Market Solutions increased 6% year over year to $663 million in the quarter under review. However, the metric missed the consensus mark by 2.3% and our estimate of $684.2 million. The organic revenue growth was reported at 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.2% improved 30 bps year over year on the back of strong contribution margins from revenue growth.

The Corporate and Other segment’s revenues of $57 million plunged 39% year over year but beat the consensus mark of $34.78 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Fidelity National exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,871 million, which fell from $2,188 million at 2022-end. Total assets of $61,078 million dropped from $63,278 million at 2022-end.

Long-term debt, excluding the current portion, came in at $13,905 million at the first-quarter end. The figure tumbled from $14,207 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The current portion of long-term debt was $2,139 million, while short-term borrowings were $3,968 million.

Total stockholders’ equity of $27,097 million declined 0.4% from the 2022-end level.

In the first quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operations fell 29.5% from the figure in the prior-year quarter to $632 million. FIS generated a free cash flow of $641 million in the first quarter, which decreased 18.4% year over year.

Capital Deployment

Fidelity National rewarded $309 million to its shareholders via dividends in the quarter under review.

Divestiture of Merchant Solutions Business Announced

FIS’s tax-free spin-off of its Merchant Solutions business is likely to be closed by early 2024.

Update on Enterprise Transformation Program

FIS achieved annualized Future Forward cash savings of $210 million as of Mar 31, 2023. The company reinforced its earlier guidance for cash savings of $1.25 billion by 2024-end.

2Q23 View

Revenues are forecasted to remain between $3,675 million and $3,725 million, while adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the $1.45-$1.50 band.

2023 Guidance

Management revised the guidance for net revenues upward, which is expected to lie between $14,285 million and $14,535 million, the mid-point of which indicates a 0.8% decline from the 2022 reported figure of $14,528 million.

Adjusted EPS is forecasted within $5.76-$6.06 for 2023, the mid-point of which suggests an 11.1% fall from the 2022 figure of $6.65.

Zacks Rank

Fidelity National currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Financial Transaction Services Players

Fiserv, Inc. FISV reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 69 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 increased 12.9% year over year, beating the consensus mark by 1.3%. Earnings beat our estimate by 2.6%. Adjusted revenues of $4.28 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and increased 9.5% year over year. Revenues surpassed our estimates by 4.7%.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimates by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 52 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% on a reported basis from the year-ago figure. The top line was down 3% on a local currency basis.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.