Fidelity National Financial To Buy TitlePoint From Black Knight For $225 Mln

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Friday said it has agreed to acquire TitlePoint from Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) for $225 million in cash.

TitlePoint enables searches for detailed property information, images of documents and maps from hundreds of counties across the U.S. It has been part of Black Knight's Data & Analytics segment since 2014.

"The acquisition of TitlePoint is just one more way FNF is investing in, expanding, and integrating property data, images, and search technology into FNF's existing assets," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Fidelity National Financial. "Combined with other FNF digital technologies, this acquisition improves productivity and automation and streamlines the manufacturing of title plant information across our industry leading footprint."

The completion of the TitlePoint transaction is expected to close in December 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

