Fidelity National Financial To Buy FGL Holdings In $2.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) agreed to acquire FGL Holdings (FG) for$12.50 per share, representing an equity value of about $2.7 billion.

FNF currently owns 7.9% of F&G's outstanding ordinary shares and all of FGL's Series B Preferred shares, and will acquire the remaining FGL Series A preferred shares, with a face value of about $321 million as of December 31, 2019.

As per the terms of the deal, holders of FGL Holdings's ordinary shares may elect to receive either $12.50 per share in cash or 0.2558 of a share of FNF common stock for each ordinary share of FGL they own.

Fidelity National expects that the transaction to be more than 10% accretive to its 2020 pro-forma earnings per share and more than 20% accretive to 2021 earnings per share.

It expects to close the deal in the second or third quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.