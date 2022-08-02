Fidelity National Financial Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $382 million or $1.37 per share, down from $552 million or $1.92 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $530 million or $1.90 per share, compared to $593 million or $2.06 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $2.63 billion compared to $3.85 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $3.41 billion for the quarter.

