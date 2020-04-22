Fidelity National Financial Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.73 compared to $0.43, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter adjusted pre-tax title earnings was $279 million compared to adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $172 million, last year.

First quarter total revenue was approximately $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Fidelity National Financial announced its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2020.

