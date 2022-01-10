Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) shareholders have earned a 21% CAGR over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) share price is up 58% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 36% share price gain over twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Fidelity National Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 38% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.65 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:FNF Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Fidelity National Financial has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Fidelity National Financial stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Fidelity National Financial, it has a TSR of 157% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fidelity National Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fidelity National Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

But note: Fidelity National Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

