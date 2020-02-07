Markets
Fidelity National Financial Investor Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on February 7, 2020, to discuss the acquisition of F&G Holdings.

To access the live webcast log on to fnf.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-451-6152 (USA) or 201-389-0879 (International).

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International) with access code 13698990.

