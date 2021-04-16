Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNF) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.7x Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Fidelity National Financial certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:FNF Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Fidelity National Financial will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Fidelity National Financial's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Fidelity National Financial's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 32%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 173% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 10% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 21%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Fidelity National Financial is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Fidelity National Financial's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Fidelity National Financial. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.