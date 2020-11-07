Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Just Beat EPS By 6.9%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 8.2% to hit US$3.0b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.29, some 6.9% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:FNF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Fidelity National Financial's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$9.52b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.4% to US$3.75. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.72b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.75 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$45.60. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fidelity National Financial at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Fidelity National Financial is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Fidelity National Financial's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.5% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Fidelity National Financial is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$45.60, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fidelity National Financial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Fidelity National Financial analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial you should know about.

