Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.66, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $33.66, representing a -31.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.28 and a 77.16% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.49%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 21.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 1.7%.

