Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $41.77, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.87 and a 119.84% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.91. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.55%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 32.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 0.95%.

