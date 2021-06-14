Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.19, the dividend yield is 3.05%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $47.19, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.98 and a 61.11% increase over the 52 week low of $29.29.
FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.21. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.34%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (FNF)
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FNF)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (FNF)
- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (FNF)
- First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 21.7% over the last 100 days. RDVY has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 2.22%.
