Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.19, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $47.19, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.98 and a 61.11% increase over the 52 week low of $29.29.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.21. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.34%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (FNF)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FNF)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (FNF)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (FNF)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 21.7% over the last 100 days. RDVY has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 2.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.